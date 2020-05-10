BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likened the Iranian authorities to the Nazis, calling the Islamic Republic “the largest sponsor of Antisemitism in the world.”

Pompeo said in a statement on Saturday: “75 years ago the United States and its allies stood together to rid the world of the Nazis and their hate-based ideology. Today, we face a grave threat to regional peace by another criminal system.”

He continued: “We call again on the international community to join us to stop the largest sponsor of Antisemitism.”

Pompeo saidthat the Americans and the Middle East are in a safer situation after the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement with Iran two years ago.

He stressed that Washington would use all diplomatic tools to extend the arms embargo, which expires next October.

This statement came on the second anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, which was reached by Tehran and six international parties in 2015.

