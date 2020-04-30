BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized Qatar and South Africa for their ‘acceptance’ of using doctors from Cuba to combat COVID-19, accusing Cuba of exploiting the pandemic.

“We have seen how the Havana regime uses the COVID-19 epidemic to continue to exploit Cuban health care providers,” Pompeo said at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday evening.

“We salute the leaders of Brazil, Ecuador, Bolivia and other countries that have refused to turn a blind eye to these violations committed by the Cuban regime, and we call on all other countries to do the same, especially places like South Africa and Qatar.”

“The governments that accept Cuban doctors must pay them directly, because when they pay the regime it helps the Cuban government to reap profits from human trafficking,” He added.

On Monday, South Africa announced that 217 Cuban doctors had arrived in the country, as the nation attempts to combat the virus’ spread.

Advertisements