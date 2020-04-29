US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that he believes multiple laboratories exist in China that are working on contagious pathogens under “unknown security conditions”.

The US top diplomat also complained that the world was not given access to a virology institute in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic started.

“There are multiple labs that are continuing to conduct work, we think, on contagious pathogens inside of China today. And we don’t know if they are operating at a level of security to prevent this [pandemic] from happening again. Remember this isn’t the first time that we’ve had a virus come out of China”, Pompeo stated.

US officials have repeatedly accused China of misreporting the real state of affairs with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Additionally, the POTUS announced on 16 April that Washington would look into a theory that the virus was “leaked” from a Chinese laboratory that has been criticised by experts.

Source: Sputnik

