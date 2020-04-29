US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stated that he believes multiple laboratories exist in China that are working on contagious pathogens under “unknown security conditions”.
The US top diplomat also complained that the world was not given access to a virology institute in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic started.
“There are multiple labs that are continuing to conduct work, we think, on contagious pathogens inside of China today. And we don’t know if they are operating at a level of security to prevent this [pandemic] from happening again. Remember this isn’t the first time that we’ve had a virus come out of China”, Pompeo stated.
US officials have repeatedly accused China of misreporting the real state of affairs with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Additionally, the POTUS announced on 16 April that Washington would look into a theory that the virus was “leaked” from a Chinese laboratory that has been criticised by experts.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.