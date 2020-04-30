BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on countries to close their airspace to Iran’s Mahan Air, as they recently transferred to supplies to Venezuela.
Pompeo said at a press conference at the Department of State that the aircraft belonging to Mahan Air, the largest Iranian airline, had delivered supplies to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in recent days.
“Over the past few days, several aircraft belonging to this company have transported unknown support to the Maduro regime, the same airline that Iran used to transport weapons and fighters across the Middle East,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo added that the flights “must stop”, and that countries should deprive Mahan Air from flying through their airspace, just as many refused them access to their airports.
The U.S. first sanctioned Mahan Air in 2011, saying it provided financial and non-financial support to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.
It is worth noting that a Venezuelan official said last week that his country had received materials used in the oil refining industry through an air shipment from Iran to restart the Kardon refinery, which is necessary to produce gasoline.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.