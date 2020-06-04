BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The U.S. Coalition and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are preparing for a major military operation against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Thursday.

According to the monitor, the SDF and U.S. Coalition have been mobilizing their troops in the Deir Ezzor countryside, with a large concentration of their forces in the Al-Busayirah area near the Iraqi border.

This SDF-led security operation comes at a time when the Islamic State has attempted to resurface in several areas east of the Euphrates River, including the governorates of Homs, Al-Hasakah, and Deir Ezzor.

The Islamic State has launched several attacks against the Syrian Army and SDF over the last few weeks, prompting both parties to increase their security measures and intensify their strikes against the terrorist group.

