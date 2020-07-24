BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 A.M.) – The U.S. Central Central Command confirmed on Friday, that an F-15 fighter approached the Iranian plane to verify its identity and to ensure the security of U.S. forces at the Al-Tanf base in Syria.

“An American F-15 fighter carried out a routine air mission in the coalition forces area in Tanf area in Syria and approached the Mahan civilian plane tonight at a safe distance of about 1,000 meters, so that it could be seen,” the command said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry confirmed that it would study the details of the incident regarding the interception of the Mahan aircraft, vowing to take political and legal measures against the U.S. after the investigation.

The pilot of the Iranian passenger plane, which is affiliated with Mahan, confirmed that the military aircraft that intercepted the plane were American.

“The plane that dangerously approached us and posed a threat to us was American because I contacted the fighter pilots and identified themselves as Americans,” the pilot told Iranian television.

Beirut International Airport also announced that a number of passengers were wounded on the Iranian plane that landed at the airport after being subjected to air harassment by an unidentified war plane.

