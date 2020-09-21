US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday announced sanctions against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for allegedly defying the United Nations arms embargo imposed on Iran.

“We’re also sanctioning the previous president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro,” Pompeo said in a press conference. “For nearly two years, corrupt officials in Tehran had worked with the illegitimate regime in Venezuela to flout the UN arms embargo.”

Venezuela has increased ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran in recent months due to increased sanctions against both countries.

Iraq also supplies Venezuela with fuel, engineers and other material to help the country bridge its fuel crisis at home.

Source: Sputnik