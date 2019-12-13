BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Treasury imposed sanctions against two Lebanese men that were accused of financing Hezbollah.

According to the U.S. Treasury statement, they sanctioned the Lebanon-based businessman Nazim Sa’id Ahmad and the Democratic Republic of Congo-based businessman Saleh Assi.

The U.S. Treasury accused Ahmad of being one of Hezbollah’s top donors, while also accusing Assi of laundering money to Ahmad’s businesses.

“Hezbollah continues to use seemingly legitimate businesses as front companies to raise and launder funds in countries like the DRC where it can use bribery and political connections to secure unfair market access and evade taxes,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin stated.

Shortly after the U.S. Treasury statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo posted on Twitter that these latest sanctions are helping the Lebanese people “fight against corruption and terrorism.”

“We stand with the people of #Lebanon to fight against corruption and terrorism. Today we designated two prominent Lebanese businessmen whose illicit financial activity supports Hizballah. We will continue to use all the tools at our disposal to counter the threat Hizballah poses,” he tweeted.

Hezbollah’s media relations have yet to comment on these latest allegations.

