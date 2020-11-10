BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – On Monday, the U.S. Treasury announced that it has added the Syrian Oil Ministry and the National Defense Forces to the sanctions lists.

In addition, the list includes nine other companies and organizations related to oil refining, military construction, and pharmaceutical production.

The list also includes the names of six Syrian citizens and two Lebanese, according to the Treasury’s statement.

At the end of September, the U.S. Treasury announced the imposition of new sanctions on Syria, including 3 people and 13 entities, including the Syrian Ministry of Tourism.

“Today, as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing efforts to reach a peaceful political solution to the Syrian conflict, the Treasury Department is taking measures against the main enablers of the Assad regime,” the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

“These elements are linked to the 4th Division in the Syrian Arab Army, the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate and the Central Bank of Syria,” the ministry said in its statement.

The report of the United Nations Independent Investigation Commission on Syria stated that the U.S. economic sanctions are exacerbating the situation in Syria and may lead to renewed conflicts within the country.