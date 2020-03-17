The United States has added Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayoub to its Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons List, according to the official website of the US Treasury.

Last year, the US Treasury sanctioned 16 individuals and entities associated with the Assad administration. The restrictions prohibited material support to the government of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, including shipments of oil to Syrian government-controlled ports, as well as material support to designated terrorist groups.

Syria has repeatedly condemned US and EU sanctions, noting that the damage caused by them was more palpable than that caused by jihadists.

The post of the Syrian Minister of Defence is presently occupied by Ali Abdullah Ayoub who was appointed on 1 January 2018 by President Assad. Source: Sputnik

