BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – Tehran’s Mayor Pirouz Hanachi said that the U.S. sanctions against Iran have hindered efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged the country.
In an article published in the British Guardian newspaper, the Mayor of Tehran pointed out that “the lives of many Iranians are lost every day because of the lack of medicines and medical supplies.”
He said that “the time is not right to take revenge policies,” considering that the economic sanctions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Iran paralyzed our efforts in confronting the coronavirus
This comes at the same time Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the country will continue to implement the social separation plan by turning it into a “smart separation” plan.
He added during a meeting with the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus, “The Ministry of Health will announce today the details of the smart spacing plan … Our priority is the health and safety of society, and the fate of small businesses and the poor class and the future of our children is important to us.”
Today, the Iranian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 2,560 new infections and 158 deaths from the coronavirus in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 55,743 and the number of deaths to 3,452.
