On 17 June, the sanctions against Syria were expanded, a total of 14 additional people were affected, including the spouse of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Asma Al-Assad, and his sister Bushra Al-Assad, as well as 21 organisations.
The US has imposed new sanctions on Syria’s President Bashar Al-Assad’s son Hafez, three individuals, and 10 entities, the Treasury Department said in a statement. Washington has also sanctioned the First Division of the Syrian Arab Army, according to the Treasury.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said on Twitter that Washington is continuing its campaign to force Assad’s “regime to cease its brutal war against the Syrian people.”
The statement comes after Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said earlier in July that Damascus had already started to implement some measures in an effort to counter the new US sanctions, noting that the country wanted to turn them into “an opportunity to advance the national economy”.
The new US sanctions, issued under the so-called Caesar Act that came into force on 17 June, against President Bashar Al-Assad’s government and its allies have a broad impact on all fields of the country’s economy, including the tourism industry.
The US has been increasing its sanctions policy against Syria for decades and has gradually stepped up the restrictions since the beginning of the civil war in 2011.
In response to the US restrictions, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the country and its people would resist all American sanctions as stubbornly just as they have resisted terrorism.
Source: Sputnik
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.