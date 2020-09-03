The US troops, jointly with the Arab-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces, maintain control over a part of northeastern Syria, concentrating around the oil and gas fields in the provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The US oil deal with the Syrian Kurds breaks international law and is used as cover for US illegal policy to undermine Damascus’ peace efforts, Russian and Syria militaries said in a joint statement.

The illegal presence of the US and its allies in the northeast of Syria has lead to a plundering of the country’s natural resources and fanned tensions, the statement said.

Earlier, State Secretary Mike Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that an US oil firm had secured a deal to modernize oil fields controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The name of the company has not been revealed, however, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the company in question is Delta Crescent Energy.

The US troops with the SDF, retain control over a part of northeastern Syria containing most of the country’s oil and gas reserves.

The Syrian government sees the US presence there as a violation of its sovereignty and an illegal attempt to seize Syria’s natural resources.

Source: Sputnik