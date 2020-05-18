BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The American authorities announced on Monday that the Saudi trainee, Mohammed Al-Shamrani, who carried out the mass shooting at the Pensacola base in Florida, last year, executed his plans in cooperation with the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda.
“We have broken the phone of the attacker and have discovered important information about his relationship with Al Qaeda,” U.S. Attorney William Barr said at a news conference.
For his part, Christopher Ray, director of the FBI, stressed during the same press conference that “Al-Shamrani was sharing information and plans with the people affiliated with al-Qaeda”, during the announcement of new details about the attack carried out by the Saudi trainee inside the base of the U.S. Navy, which resulted in 3 people killed.
An audio recording attributed to Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, broadcast in February, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Pensacola base in Florida, but it did not provide evidence.
Before the attack, al-Shamrani criticized the American wars and published statements of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden on social media.
Law enforcement officials killed the shooter during the attack on December 6, 2019.
Al-Shamrani was at the base as part of a naval training program to strengthen ties with foreign allies.
