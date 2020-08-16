BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, revealed the fate of Iranian gasoline revenues from oil tankers seized by the U.S., which were bound for Venezuela.

Pompeo said, “The proceeds of Iranian gasoline sourced from oil tankers bound for Venezuela can be paid as compensation to the American victims of Iranian state terror.”

He explained that “if gasoline revenues are confiscated in American courts, they can go to the American state-sponsored terrorist victims fund instead of the terrorists’ hands.”

On Friday, the U.S. Justice Department said that the United States had seized four Iranian fuel shipments on the way to Venezuela and confiscated them, describing it as the largest U.S. seizure of Iranian fuel ever.

Meanwhile, an unnamed source told the Islamic Republic News Agency (ISNA) that no Iranian tanker or cargo has been seized.

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced several times that it will respond to any hostile steps aimed at restricting its legitimate and legal rights, and it has not allowed any country to undertake such acts.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also asserted that “the ships that the United States seized and claimed to be Iranian were not Iranian and did not carry Iran’s flag.”

Rouhani said, “This lie was to mask the shame of the United States in the Security Council after the rejection of its draft resolution to extend the embargo on Iran.”