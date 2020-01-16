BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The U.S. military has restarted their field operations in Iraq for the first time since they assassinated the Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad International Airport, the New York Times reported.

“The U.S. Defense Department wants to resume as soon as possible its cooperation with the Iraqi army in combating ISIS so that the terrorist organization does not take advantage of the status quo,” the NYT reported.

On the initiative of Washington, the joint military operations between the two countries ceased its operations on January 5, two days after the assassination of Soleimani.

Washington accused Soleimani of being responsible for “covert military operations” across the Middle East, especially in Iraq and Syria; and has been designated by it as a “supporter of terrorism.”

Advertisements