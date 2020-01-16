BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – The U.S. military has restarted their field operations in Iraq for the first time since they assassinated the Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani near the Baghdad International Airport, the New York Times reported.
“The U.S. Defense Department wants to resume as soon as possible its cooperation with the Iraqi army in combating ISIS so that the terrorist organization does not take advantage of the status quo,” the NYT reported.
On the initiative of Washington, the joint military operations between the two countries ceased its operations on January 5, two days after the assassination of Soleimani.
Washington accused Soleimani of being responsible for “covert military operations” across the Middle East, especially in Iraq and Syria; and has been designated by it as a “supporter of terrorism.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.