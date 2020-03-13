BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – The U.S. Central Command released footage on Friday of their attack on some Kataib Hezbollah installations in Iraq last night.
In the video, the U.S. showcases their “defensive strikes”, which were supposed to severely weaken Kataib Hezbollah’s capabilities inside Iraq and Syria.
These defensive strikes were designed to destroy Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons, and that the U.S. acted in self-defense in response to a direct and deliberate attack on an Iraqi base that hosts coalition service members. – Gen Frank McKenzie, CDR CENTCOM pic.twitter.com/dBbe3Fx6Os
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2020
The total number of Kataib Hezbollah is still unknown.
The U.S. Central Command said last night’s attack was carried out in retaliation for the 15 rockets that were fired at the Taji Base in Iraq.
