BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The U.S. State Department announced that Washington does not recognize the parliamentary elections that took place in Syria on Sunday, July 19th.

On Monday, the U.S. State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, said that the elections were “another attempt by the regime to create false legitimacy for itself and avoid achieving the political process as stipulated in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2254.”

Ortagus talked about the Syrian authorities’ exercising “pressure” on citizens and distributing previously filled-out forms in favor of Ba’ath Party candidates and the absence of guarantees for the secrecy of the poll, according to its statement.

Ortagus also indicated that more than 5 million Syrian citizens residing abroad were unable to participate in the vote.

It is noteworthy to mention that the People’s Assembly elections were held in Syria last Sunday to choose 250 deputies in the parliament, with the participation of about 1,600 candidates.

