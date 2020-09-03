BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – On Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said that it does not want Hezbollah to be part of the Lebanese government that is set to be formed within days.

The U.S. State Department spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, told Al Arabiya TV that Washington does not want Hezbollah to be part of the Lebanese government.

“The United States cannot work as usual with Lebanon, in light of the threats posed by Hezbollah, and without pledging to undertake reforms in a transparent manner,” she said.

But at the same time, she indicated that America is working closely with France to support Lebanon, and that the reforms demanded by the Lebanese must be implemented.

However, Morgan’s statements come in contrast to comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, during his visit to Lebanon, where he said that “Hezbollah is part of the Lebanese political system and is elected.”

The Prime Minister in charge of forming the Lebanese government, Mustafa Adib, conducted non-binding parliamentary consultations in Ain al-Tineh, with the parliamentary blocs to find out their views on the formation of the government.

Adib stressed that what is required to solve the impending problems is a government of specialists that quickly and professionally addresses the issues raised and gains the confidence of the Lebanese and the Arab and international community.

The positions of the parliamentary blocs were unanimous in support of the designated president and the need to expedite the formation of the government.