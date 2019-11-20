BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday the return of their Air Force’s fighter jets to Al-Dhafrah Airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
According to the statement released by the U.S. Central Command, their F-35 stealth fighters have returned to the Al-Dhafrah Airbase in the UAE from the Hull Airbase in Utah.
مقاتلات ال (F-35A) آل تا بعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي عادت من قاعدة "هل" الجوية إلى قاعدة #الظفرة الجوية في #الإمارات العربية المتحدة ، للانضمام إلى الجناح الاستكشافي الجوي 380 في 16 نوفمبر 2019 pic.twitter.com/moWqSCFqkq
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOMArabic) November 19, 2019
Per the U.S. statement, the F-35 stealth fighters will join the 380th Expeditionary Wing of the U.S. Air Force at the Al-Dhafrah Airbase.
The F-35 is one of the most advanced warplanes in the world, and is one of the first fifth generation fighter jets. The aircraft is also the latest generation produced by the company Lockheed Martin. In addition to the U.S. military, several of other nations are in possession of this advanced aircraft, including Israel, Poland, and Denmark.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.