BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The U.S. Central Command announced on Tuesday the return of their Air Force’s fighter jets to Al-Dhafrah Airbase in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to the statement released by the U.S. Central Command, their F-35 stealth fighters have returned to the Al-Dhafrah Airbase in the UAE from the Hull Airbase in Utah.

مقاتلات ال (F-35A) آل تا بعة لسلاح الجو الأمريكي عادت من قاعدة "هل" الجوية إلى قاعدة #الظفرة الجوية في #الإمارات العربية المتحدة ، للانضمام إلى الجناح الاستكشافي الجوي 380 في 16 نوفمبر 2019 pic.twitter.com/moWqSCFqkq — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOMArabic) November 19, 2019

Per the U.S. statement, the F-35 stealth fighters will join the 380th Expeditionary Wing of the U.S. Air Force at the Al-Dhafrah Airbase.

The F-35 is one of the most advanced warplanes in the world, and is one of the first fifth generation fighter jets. The aircraft is also the latest generation produced by the company Lockheed Martin. In addition to the U.S. military, several of other nations are in possession of this advanced aircraft, including Israel, Poland, and Denmark.

