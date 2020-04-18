General Dynamics, the US government’s 5th-largest defence contractor by sales, has delivered the nuclear-powered attack submarine Vermont SSN 792 to the US Navy.

“The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to deliver the Vermont to our Navy, an extraordinarily capable ship,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “I am pleased to report that the Vermont has received some of the highest quality ratings in the history of the Virginia programme. We wish the Vermont and her crew a long and distinguished career in the defense of our nation.”

The Vermont is the 19th submarine of the Virginia Class and is the first of the ten-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV.

Submarines of this class can displace 7,835 short tonnes, with their hull reaching a length of 377 feet and a diameter of 34 feet. Their speed can exceed 25 knots and they can dive to a depth over over 800 feet.

They can be fitted with Mark 48 advanced capability torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Source: Sputnik

