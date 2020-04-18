General Dynamics, the US government’s 5th-largest defence contractor by sales, has delivered the nuclear-powered attack submarine Vermont SSN 792 to the US Navy.
“The shipbuilders of Electric Boat are proud to deliver the Vermont to our Navy, an extraordinarily capable ship,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat. “I am pleased to report that the Vermont has received some of the highest quality ratings in the history of the Virginia programme. We wish the Vermont and her crew a long and distinguished career in the defense of our nation.”
The Vermont is the 19th submarine of the Virginia Class and is the first of the ten-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV.
Submarines of this class can displace 7,835 short tonnes, with their hull reaching a length of 377 feet and a diameter of 34 feet. Their speed can exceed 25 knots and they can dive to a depth over over 800 feet.
They can be fitted with Mark 48 advanced capability torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.