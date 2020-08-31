BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The U.S. National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, said that the American vision for peace in the Middle East affirms Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights and making the settlements an Israeli right.

“America affirms Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and makes the settlement operations an Israeli right,” O’Brien said in a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the U.S. President’s Peace Adviser Jared Kushner, in West Jerusalem on Sunday.

The Golan Heights is internationally recognized as Syrian territory and per U.N. Resolution 497, Israel’s claim to the region are “null and void”.

“The American vision is based on the necessity to adopt the security of Israel,” he added.

Meanwhile, the U.S. President’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner, said that the recently announced normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE will change the course.

“This is a first initiative towards a thriving commercial and economic relationship,” he said.

“The region has witnessed many disasters, but this treaty will change the course of things,” he added.

The developments come after U.S. President Donald Trump announced, on the 13th of August, that a historic peace agreement had been reached between Israel and the UAE under American auspices.