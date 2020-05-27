BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Drew Walter, First Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, said that the United States will be ready to conduct a nuclear test within a few months, if instructed to do so by the President of the country.

Defense News quoted the U.S. official as saying that this experiment “can take place with relative speed”, and that its implementation “becomes possible within months, if the president instructs that.”

The Washington Post reported on May 22 that the United States was discussing the possibility of conducting its first nuclear test since 1992.

According to the Washington Post article, the issue was raised on May 15 at a meeting of U.S. officials from ministries and institutions related to national security issues.

There was no agreement to take the test at that time. One official told the newspaper, that discussions are still continuing.

Sources: TASS

