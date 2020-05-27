BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) – Drew Walter, First Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense, said that the United States will be ready to conduct a nuclear test within a few months, if instructed to do so by the President of the country.
Defense News quoted the U.S. official as saying that this experiment “can take place with relative speed”, and that its implementation “becomes possible within months, if the president instructs that.”
The Washington Post reported on May 22 that the United States was discussing the possibility of conducting its first nuclear test since 1992.
According to the Washington Post article, the issue was raised on May 15 at a meeting of U.S. officials from ministries and institutions related to national security issues.
There was no agreement to take the test at that time. One official told the newspaper, that discussions are still continuing.
Sources: TASS,
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.