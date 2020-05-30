BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – The U.S. Department of Defense announced that it raised the alert level for its forces in preparation for a possible deployment to the city of Minneapolis, which is witnessing violence and unrest, against the back drop of a police officer killing an African-American civilian.

The Pentagon said in a statement on Saturday that it directed some of its armed forces in the 10th Military Department to prepare to deploy to Minneapolis within 4 hours if the local authorities request it.

The Pentagon indicated that the Minnesota governor has not yet requested support from the 10th Military Service forces to assist the National Guard or security services, but that they are prepared and ready to deploy if asked.

On Saturday, the U.S. President announced that the armed forces could deploy to Minneapolis very quickly if the local authorities requested it.

Earlier this week, the governor of Minnesota called up the state’s National Guard after 4 nights of clashes inside the state’s largest city.

The protesters are demonstrating against police brutality, which led to the killing of George Floyd on May 25th.

