BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The U.S. is pushing for a conflict between China and India after a recent confrontation between the two world powers along the Line of Contact between the them.

Quoting the Southern Asia expert, Andrei Volodin, Sputnik News reported that the latter pointed out how the recent statements by the U.S. Ambassador to India has been seen as an attempt by Washington to increase the tensions between the two countries.

“The statement (by the American ambassador) is just one example. Moreover, this statement obviously fits into the Trump administration’s current general strategy to discredit China as the ‘source’ of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S., which is conducting an anti-Chinese campaign, is now trying to involve the maximum number of not only their satellites in Western Europe, but also the maximum number of Asian states. Asian countries, in general, react quite neutrally to these attempts”.

The expert said the U.S. support for India in the border conflict with China could provoke it to take unilateral action. In the context of the epidemiological crisis, even the Indian military believes that it’s necessary to focus as much as possible on the economy and development.

They are ready to come to terms with the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is redistributing forces and assets in favour of the civilian sector.

“In addition, the experience of the 1962 war and subsequent conflicts between China and India is not in India’s favour”, Andrei Volodin said.

China’s restraint and its ability to achieve mutual understanding with India frustrate Washington’s strategic goal of them coming into conflict, as Delhi appreciates its independence and is unlikely to want Washington to use it as a tool to contain Beijing, Wang Peng from the People’s University of China said, commenting on the US diplomat’s statements:

ALSO READ  US seeks to build strong front of Asian nations against China

“The Indo-Pacific Strategy is the key strategy among the Trump administration’s global foreign policy aims. In June 2017, there was a standoff between China and India in Doklam, and in November of the same year, the United States introduced the concept of the Indo-Pacific Strategy at the APEC meeting in Vietnam. There were only a few months between those events. It is no coincidence that many analysts believe that the Sino-Indian confrontation could have affected the development of Trump’s strategy. The US has never stopped trying to form a political ‘square’ consisting of the United States, Japan, India, and Australia to deter China”.

“Meanwhile, China maintains restraint and seeks mutual understanding with the Indian side; therefore the United States cannot achieve its strategic goals. The Trump administration relies heavily on provoking disputes and increased tension between certain countries and China to achieve its own goals, which allows the United States to make these countries even more strategically dependent. However, the problem is that the US strategy is contrary to India’s national interests and cultural traditions. India really appreciates its independence and doesn’t want to be used as a tool”.

The provocative nature of Alice Well’s statement is obvious given the difficult situation in the northwest section of the Line of Actual Control between China and India. In fact, her words can even be regarded as US support for India’s territorial claims against China, which could make the situation on the Sino-Indian border even more explosive. This month there have already been two, albeit minor, clashes involving dozens of military personnel from both sides.

ALSO READ  Venezuela on high alert after attempted boat invasion

Additional defensive structures are also being constructed on both sides of the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, which also increases the tension. The other day, the Chinese military reported that India had built fortifications to deliberately foment conflict and unilaterally modify the existing border control system. The Global Times reported, citing a source in the PLA, that it had successfully restored the status quo in the Galwan Valley.

For its part, the Indian Express reported on 20 May that tensions along the Sino-Indian border in Ladakh near lake Pangong Tso had increased. According to the Indian newspaper, the Chinese military had tripled the number of patrol boats in the area to match the number of Indian craft in the waters off the western shore of the lake.

 

Source: Sputnik

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Daeshbags SuxGarnet Troy Rossi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Garnet Troy Rossi
Guest
Garnet Troy Rossi
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I strongly advise the China Government and China PLA, as well as the Russia Government, Pakistan Government and Pakistan ISI, and the Iran Government and Iran IRGC and Iran Quds Force, to supply WHATEVER weapons the GREAT TALIBAN GUERRILLA FORCE IN AFGHANISTAN REQUIRES in their fight against the Pigshit coalition (Pigland and Brishit forces) which will lead to the Pigshit defeat with 100% certainty.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-23 21:47
Daeshbags Sux
Guest
Daeshbags Sux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’d take too long for me to counter argument this stuff, tho, let’s be clear, this analysis is sterile and ridiculous, showing serious lack of knowledge about how the Indo-Pacific balance of power is structured. Volodin seems to ignore that Doklam is NOT in India, it’s in Bhutan, and China tried to invade Bhutan which has no army… but has a defence treaty with India… When it comes to LoC clashes, remember that both China and Porkistan occupy parts of Kashmir which fully and legitimately belongs to India. Note that China didn’t invaded: Pakistan invaded the PoK then sold a… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2020-05-24 02:08