BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition has provided the Iraqi Armed Forces with new equipment for their Ain Al-Assad Airbase in the western governorate of Al-Anbar.

According to the official Twitter of the spokesperson for the Coalition’s Operation Inherent Resolve, Col. Wayne Marotto, the Iraqi Armed Forces received a Rapid Aerostat Initial Deployment (RAID) to help strengthen their military in the battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

“The Joint Operations Command at Ain Al-Assad Air Base received (36) thermal camera towers and a container containing (36) spare materials, in addition to (2) generators for each tower from the international coalition forces @CJTFOIR, which came according to a plan prepared by the Joint Operations Command and mutual coordination between the two sides,” the spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Defense, Yehia Rasool, said on Thursday evening.

استلمت قيادة العمليات المشتركة في قاعدة عين الأسد الجوية أبراج كاميرا حرارية عدد (36) وحاوية تضم مواد احتياطية عدد (36)، إضافة الى مولدات عدد (2) لكل برج من قوات التحالف الدولي @CJTFOIR ، والتي جاءت وفق خُطة مُعدة من قبل قيادة العمليات المشتركة وتنسيق متبادل بين الجانبين. pic.twitter.com/o9IoxDE2Yh — يحيى رسول | Yehia Rasool (@IraqiSpoxMOD) March 18, 2021

The Iraqi Armed Forces are currently involved in a nationwide operation to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State, who have setup sleeper cells in several areas of the country.

