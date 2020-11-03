BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Political and Military Affairs, Clark Cooper, said this week that his country is unhappy with Cyprus for continuing to allow Russian warships to enter its ports.

“I confirmed separately that Cyprus has not yet taken the necessary steps to prevent ships of the Russian fleet from entering its ports. These and other steps are definitely necessary … We want the Republic of Cyprus to move in this direction,” Cooper said in a statement.

The State Department official pointed out that such a step “will allow Cyprus to expand its defense cooperation with the United States.”

Earlier, the local media reported in October that at least one submarine equipped with winged missiles disappeared from the sight of the U.S. army after large-scale maneuvers carried out by the Russian army off the coast of Syria.

The United States sent a military helicopter and an anti-submarine plane to search for the submarine, but it failed to find it.

The aforementioned Russian exercises were held in the eastern Mediterranean in late September.

The Russian embassy in Greece indicated at the same time that such maneuvers in the region are taking place on a regular basis, in full accordance with the rules of international law.

Source: RT