BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – U.S. President Donald Trump responded to the Iranian leadership’s threats to retaliate following the assassination of the Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani.

Using his official Twitter account, Trump threatened to hit Iran “VERY FAST AND VERY HARD” if they attempt to avenge Soleimani’s death.

“Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently….”

Trump then accused Soleimani of killing hundreds of Iranian protesters and carrying out the atack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“….hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have…..”

The U.S. President then vowed to target 52 Iranian sites that are important to the country, including its culture.

“….targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!”

These latest threats come just a few days after he ordered the assassination of Soleimani in Baghdad.

 

If Iran launch a missile attack vs US Embassies in Gulf states or Israel…surely Trump would be removed…therefore he has to Bark and threat…

