BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 A.M.) – An American newspaper revealed late on Thursday evening that the United States intends to impose sanctions on the former Lebanese Foreign Minister, Gebran Bassil, who is also the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, which was founded by President Michel Aoun.
According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. administration will impose sanctions on the former Lebanese official, in an attempt to reduce Hezbollah’s influence on the Lebanese authority.
The newspaper quoted an informed source, who said that the sanctions had been approved by the U.S. Treasury and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
It is noteworthy to mention that Gebran Bassil is also the son-in-law of the Lebanese President and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement.
He was born in 1970 and married Chantal Michel Aoun in 1999.
He won by acclamation as head of the Free Patriotic Movement, succeeding President Michel Aoun in 2015.
He was appointed Minister of Communications, then Energy, then Energy again, and then Minister of Foreign Affairs from February 15, 2014 until January 21, 2020.
Last September, the United States blacklisted two former Lebanese ministers close to Hezbollah.
