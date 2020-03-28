The Rukban camp, which houses up to 25,000 refugees is located in the US-controlled zone around its unauthorised military base at Al-Tanf, making it almost impossible for humanitarian workers to access the area.

“The American side cynically seeks to take advantage of the situation concerning the spread of the coronavirus and is putting pressure on the UN leadership to bring ‘humanitarian aid’ to the Rukban refugee camp under the guise of diagnostic tools to feed controlled militants”, the interagency coordinating headquarters of Russia and Syria said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The military stressed that the disastrous situation in the camp is a result of the illegal occupation of the area by American forces, noting that the refugees should be returned to their homes in the territory under the control of the Syrian government.

Despite Washington’s previous vow to withdraw its forces from Syria, American troops are still present in various parts of the country, where they operate without permission from either the United Nations or Damascus. The US forces established the Rukban refugee camp in the area of the occupied Homs Governorate near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

Moscow and Damascus, however, have repeatedly stated it is being used by US forces as a training base and a hideout for anti-government militants in the country.

In September 2019, the Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation stated that the so-called “camp administration, controlled by illegal armed units” refused to let UN buses inside to evacuate those in need, with an intention of keeping the refugees at Rukban as a human shield.

At the time, a significant amount of cargo delivered by the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to Rukban was also seized by militants and moved to a base belonging to the militant group Kuwat Shahid Ahmad al-Abdo, located to the north of the camp.

 

Source: Sputnik

Long Live Syria
Long Live Syria
Dear US, Remember Karma. Good deeds bring good things to US. The more you do such things to support terrorists the more you will suffer in other ways in your own country where you will be unable to handle due to bad karma. Islamic terrorists across the world just hate US more than any one else. So choose your people to support wisely. These same weapons you supply to Jihadis to fight against SAA & Russians will definitely be used against you maybe in another war theater or your own soldiers in Syria Iraq et

2020-03-28 14:31
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Actually, they're not supplying and didn't provided weapons supplies in this affair : there were NO BUDGETS allowed by US Congress at all. US-made weapons you see around have been supplied and paid by US' clients. I'm not saying they're clean as they facilitated ths but they had no leading role. Had the US been after Bashar as many want to believe, Bashar would be pushing up the daisies for long now. In some ways, Karma backfires on Syria too… Sorry to say this but Syrian regime long backed extremists' activities too, being a rear base for PFLP, Hamas, PIJ…

2020-03-28 23:35
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Sorry, it really sounds like propaganda : there has been zero "rebel" activity here for many months, moreover, the US-backed combatants around were hired with a clear contract ordering them to not engage any fight with SAA… At worst, US may do some pressures in order to gain some concessions, but it's been a long time (about 3 years now) the Yanks have understood how they've been deceived by Turkey and Qatar into backing this insane blunder in Syria and they stopped support to all militias but SDF… It simply makes no sense for them to change this posture, especially…

2020-03-28 22:56