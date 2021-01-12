BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo intends to use recently “declassified intelligence” information to publicly accuse Iran of having links to Al-Qaeda, two sources told the Reuters News Agency.

According to Reuters, this accusation by Pompeo comes as part of his last-minute move against Iran before handing over power to the elected President, Joe Biden.

On Monday, Pompeo said that the US State Department will notify Congress of its intention to designate Yemen’s Ansarallah Movement as a foreign terrorist organization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pompeo addressed in a statement to the State Department: “I intend to include three leaders of the Ansarallah Movement, namely Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, Abdul-Khaleq Badreddine Al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya Al-Hakim on the list of international terrorists.”

Pompeo pointed out that “this step will have a noticeable effect on the humanitarian situation in Yemen,” stressing that “there is a plan to implement measures to reduce the impact of classification on some humanitarian activity and the supply of aid to Yemen.”

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military alliance of Arab and Islamic countries in support of the Yemeni government, in its efforts to regain the capital, Sanaa, and large areas in northern and western Yemen, which were controlled by the Ansarallah Movement in late 2014.