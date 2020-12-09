BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced this week that the Ansarallah Movement, also known as the Houthis, were among the entities of special interest or “special concern,” pointing out that Sudan and Uzbekistan were removed from the special watch list, based on the great progress made by the governments of the two countries.

In a statement , the US State Department said , “Washington has included, among the entities of special interest, the Houthis, Al-Shabab, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Tahrir Al-Sham, ISIS and the Taliban.”

The US media reported that the United States intended to classify the Ansarallah movement as a “terrorist organization,” but officials objected, under the pretext that it might disrupt the delivery of food and emergency aid to the needy, adding that Pompeo seeks to announce this before President Donald Trump leaves the White House.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al-Busaidi revealed that the United States may place the Ansarallah Movement on the list of terrorist groups, stressing that the top American diplomat for Middle East affairs discussed with his country the possibility of Washington classifying them as so.

For his part, the leader of the Ansarallah Movement, Muhammad Ali Al-Houthi, said that the group had received a message from the Americans regarding peace in Yemen.

Al-Houthi said: that the US warned his group that there would be no peace “even if Saudi Arabia was satisfied with it, if we did not agree with it.”

In a final tweet, the leader accused the United States of destroying the Yemeni currency, saying: “From a table supposed to be peace, the American ambassador threatened to destroy the currency and the collapse of the Yemeni riyal in front of the national delegation in Kuwait.”