BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – The US ambassador in Rabat, David Fischer, announced that his country adopted a new official map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara.

The Agence France Presse quoted Fischer as saying on Saturday that the United States adopted a new map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara within its borders, in activation of what President Donald Trump announced last Thursday regarding Washington’s support Rabat’s sovereignty over the disputed territory.

Ambassador David Fischer said before signing the “new official US government map for the Kingdom of Morocco”:

“This map is a concrete representation of President Trump’s bold declaration two days ago – recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara.”

It is noteworthy to mention that David Fisher confirmed that the agreement signed by President Trump regarding the recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara is “just the beginning of many important developments to come in the coming years.”

The Moroccan monarch Mohammed VI decided last Thursday to normalize relations between his country and Israel, marking the fourth time in the last three months that an Arab League country has done so.

“These measures do not, in any way, affect the permanent and sustained commitment of Morocco to defend the just Palestinian cause, and its constructive engagement for the establishment of a just and lasting peace in the Middle East region,” he said.

While Trump announced that he had issued a presidential decree requiring that his country recognize, for the first time in its history, the full sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over the entire Sahara region.

The United States also decided to open a consulate in the city of Dakhla, which mainly carries out economic tasks, in order to encourage American investments and promote economic and social development.