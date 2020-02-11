BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – Gabriel Soma, a member of the advisory board to U.S. President Donald Trump, said that there has been no withdrawal of American forces from Iraq at this present time.
Soma said in an interview with Iraq’s Al-Sumaria TV that the American government did not confirm the news of the withdrawal.
“As long as the American government has not confirmed the news of the withdrawal, this means that there is no withdrawal of U.S. forces from Iraq at the present time,” said a member of Trump’s advisory board.
He added that the American forces, in agreement with the Iraqi government, are there to help Iraq against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.
Local media quoted MP Badr Al-Ziyadi, a member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee, as saying that three countries (France, Germany, and Australia) submitted a request to the Joint Operations Command, in order to set a timetable for the withdrawal of its forces from Iraq.
