BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The U.S. Justice Department issued a statement on November 24th, offering a reward for information on a Syrian terrorist leader.
Per the statement posted on their Arabic Twitter account, the U.S. Justice Department is offering up to $10 million (U.S.D) for information leading to the arrest of the founder of the Al-Nusra Front and current leader of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani, who is believed to be in northwestern Syria.
“They pretend to care for Syria, but the people did not forget the crimes committed by the Al-Nusra Front (HTS) against them,” the tweet began.
“If you have information about him, you may get a reward of up to $10 million,” they said asking those with information to contact them via a number of platforms.
#الجولاني يتظاهر بالاهتمام بـ #سوريا لكن الناس لم ينسوا جرائم تنظيمه جبهة النصرة (هتش) بحقهم.
إذا كان لديك معلومات عنه قد تحصل على مكافأة تصل إلى 10 #ملايين دولار، أرسل ما لديك إلى برنامج مكافآت من أجل العدالة عبر سكنال أو تلغرام أو واتساب على 0012022941037#مكافأة_للعدالة pic.twitter.com/n8axGpFhQU
— Rewards for Justice عربي (@Rewards4Justice) November 24, 2020
Al-Joulani has been the main leader of one of the largest jihadist groups inside Syria since the terrorist organization first entered the Syrian conflict.
The Al-Nusra Front, which he founded, has been accused of committing several crimes inside the country, while also being one of the primary opposition factions to fight the Syrian Armed Forces.
