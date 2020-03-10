BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The U.S. has reportedly offered to help Turkey in the Syrian governorate of Idlib after a tumultuous start of the month, which saw the Turkish Armed Forces directly engage the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to Asharq Al-Aswat, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the U.S. offered to aid Turkey with land, air, and sea intelligence, despite the ongoing ceasefire that was first implemented last Thursday.

This move by Washington comes just days after Ankara requested Patriot air defense missiles to protect their border amid a powerful military campaign launched by the Syrian and Russian armed forces in the Idlib Governorate.

It appears this offer for intelligence assistance may be too late, as both the Russian and Turkish armed forces have already begun carrying out joint patrols along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

As of now, the Syrian military’s operation in Idlib is at a complete standstill, with no sign that it was resume any time soon.

