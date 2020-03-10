Turkish army soldiers stand guard as Kurdish people wait in a hope to enter Cizre, a town subject to a curfew as part of a controversial operation against Kurdish rebels, on March 22, 2016 in Mardin, for Newroz celebration. Nowruz, the Farsi-language word for 'New Year', is an ancient Persian festival, celebrated on the first day of spring, March 21, in Central Asian republics, Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan and Iran. / AFP PHOTO / ILYAS AKENGIN

BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The U.S. has reportedly offered to help Turkey in the Syrian governorate of Idlib after a tumultuous start of the month, which saw the Turkish Armed Forces directly engage the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

According to Asharq Al-Aswat, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the U.S. offered to aid Turkey with land, air, and sea intelligence, despite the ongoing ceasefire that was first implemented last Thursday.

This move by Washington comes just days after Ankara requested Patriot air defense missiles to protect their border amid a powerful military campaign launched by the Syrian and Russian armed forces in the Idlib Governorate.

It appears this offer for intelligence assistance may be too late, as both the Russian and Turkish armed forces have already begun carrying out joint patrols along the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).

As of now, the Syrian military’s operation in Idlib is at a complete standstill, with no sign that it was resume any time soon.

3
Discuss

2 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
newest oldest most voted
Gustavo Lopez Velazquez
US has been provided Turkey with this element since the war with Syria began. Nothing new my friend.

2020-03-10 15:37
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
At the same time, they also sabotaged Turkish plans too, especially at US military level! Actually, SAA received lotsa DIA intelligence the indirect way : DIA passed intelligence to Mossad and Aman which channelled it to GRU which was subsequently channelled to SAA, Syrian Mukhabarat or was directly used by the Russians. Retired CIA Green Berets even went public saying they deliberately sabotaged the training of militants, and well, just watch FSA’s numerous footage from 2013-2016, it’s obvious that they’re very poorly trained. Now think about it : US had 4 years without ANY Russian interference. They could had done… Read more »

2020-03-10 19:51
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
This is what Cavusoglu says… Just like Turkey has shown footages of succesful airstrikes from the Arma-III video gameand brags abut having inflicted thousands of casualties to SAA which never happened! Knowing the DIA and the DoD, even the CIA, they’re very likely to intoxicate the Turks with bogus intelligence : they’re not happy at all with the two-bits sultan creating a new generation of jihadists praying 5 times a day for a 9-11 v2.0. Remember how the DoD ruined a ceasefire which would had broken SAA’s momentum while retaking Aleppo? Just listen at how Tulsi Gabbard talks about Syria… Read more »

2020-03-10 18:56