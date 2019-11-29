Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov slammed on Friday US military presence near oil fields in Syria’s northeast, saying that this leads to the escalation fo the situation in the country.

Earlier this month it was reported that a US military convoy consisting of 22 military vehicles and two trucks crossed the Syrian-Iraqi border and positioned itself near several oil deposits in northeastern Syria.

The move came amid numerous statements by US President Donald Trump underlining the main US aim in Syria as retaining control over the country’s oil fields.

“We have our troops out of there, and we will be bringing a lot of them back home, but again we are keeping the oil,” Trump said at the beginning of his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 13 November.

Source: Sputnik

