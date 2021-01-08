BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – The Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Friday that the US nuclear button is in the “hands of a madman named Trump.”

Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast by Al-Manar TV that he is praying to God to protect the world from what U.S. President Donald Trump might do in his last days in office.

He said that the events that took place in the United States recently are very dangerous and will have repercussions around the world, saying, “The events that took place in America recently are very dangerous and very large and cannot be ridiculed or minimized no matter what some try.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that what happened “is a scene that the Americans used to apply in other countries, but Trump implemented it in the United States.”

Regarding the government formation file, Nasrallah stressed that Hezbollah does not obstruct the formation of the government while waiting for Trump to go, “and if some believe that the government is delaying pending US-Iranian negotiations or because of Hezbollah, then I confirm that this is not an option because there are no Iranian negotiations.”

He called for overcoming external considerations and focusing on the internal aspect regarding government formation, and after that, the outside will deal with it in one way or another, pointing out that the government is necessary to put the country on the right path.

Nasrallah clarified that the issue of the Beirut Port explosion is a national issue that concerns all of Lebanon, and it should not be transformed into a regional, sectarian, or political issue in any way. He pledged to insist that this file come to an end.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, described the outgoing US president, Donald Trump, as a “defective”, warning of the possibility of launching a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a press statement carried by Reuters, “I spoke with the officials responsible for the White House about precautionary measures to prevent Trump from carrying out hostilities or launching a nuclear strike.”