BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Special Envoy of the United States to Syria, Ambassador James Jeffrey, said on Monday, that his country is not asking Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to step down, but rather wants him to “change his behavior.”
According to reports, Jeffrey said that the United States does not insist on the immediate resignation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad or the withdrawal of Russia from the Arab Republic.
“We are not saying that Assad should leave, we are saying that Assad and his government should change their behavior, ” Jeffrey said during an online conference at the Middle East Institute .
He added that the United States wants to “return to the status of 2011”, that is, when there were no Russian and Iranian forces in Syria, stressing that despite the fact that the United States has always opposed Russia’s presence in Syria, “it is not our policy to try to persuade them to leave.”
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs David Schenker announced earlier in June that Russia should “exit the Middle East” because it plays a “destructive role” there.
Previously, the administration of President Barack Obama called on the immediate resignation of the Syrian President, with some in his cabinet even stating that his “days are numbered.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.