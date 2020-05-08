BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syria, stated that the United States is not seeking to expel Russia from Syria.
Jeffrey said during a press conference Thursday: “As far as seeking to withdraw Russia from Syria, we have never pursued this goal. Russia has been there for 30 years and has long-term relations with Syria. We do not think this is a good thing for the region or Russia itself. But we do not follow such policies. ”
He pointed out, however, that making major concessions to Russia regarding the Syrian settlement is unacceptable to the United States.
Jeffrey said that the United States seeks to return matters to what they were before the conflict, noting that this would lead to the withdrawal of all armed forces that entered Syria.
He continued: “In this regard, we are more concerned with the withdrawal of the Iranians and militias under the Iranian leadership.”
The American envoy did not mention anything about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the United States has been seeking to overthrow since 2011.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.