BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – James Jeffrey, the U.S. special envoy for Syria, stated that the United States is not seeking to expel Russia from Syria.

Jeffrey said during a press conference Thursday: “As far as seeking to withdraw Russia from Syria, we have never pursued this goal. Russia has been there for 30 years and has long-term relations with Syria. We do not think this is a good thing for the region or Russia itself. But we do not follow such policies. ”

He pointed out, however, that making major concessions to Russia regarding the Syrian settlement is unacceptable to the United States.

Jeffrey said that the United States seeks to return matters to what they were before the conflict, noting that this would lead to the withdrawal of all armed forces that entered Syria.

He continued: “In this regard, we are more concerned with the withdrawal of the Iranians and militias under the Iranian leadership.”

The American envoy did not mention anything about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the United States has been seeking to overthrow since 2011.

Advertisements