Washington DC accused Iran of trying to ship missiles and other weapons to Yemeni Houthi militia after the US Navy seized two shipments, they announced in a press conference in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday.
“Although a detailed analysis of the shipment is ongoing, the seizure is consistent with the historical pattern of Iranian smuggling of advanced weapons to the Houthis in Yemen, including specific similarities to recent seizures of weapons that a UN panel has reported to be of Iranian manufacture,” said US Central Command spokesperson Navy Captain William Urban.
The intercepted material included ‘150 ‘Dehlavieh’ Iranian-made copies of the Russian Kornet anti-tank guided missile and three Iranian designed and manufactured 358 surface-to-air missiles.’
Both parties have denied direct ties. The United Nations Security Council banned the Houthis from receiving weapons as part of security measures put in place shortly after the Yemeni conflict escalation in 2015.
The two shipments were intercepted on November 25, 2019 and February 9, 2020.
Credit: Department of Defense, Ruptly
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.