BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The US Navy has confirmed that it will adopt a “more aggressive” military strategy against Russia and China, following a powerful cyberattack against the American government.

The Guardian quoted a report by the US Marine Corps Command and the US Coast Guard, in which it revealed that Moscow and Beijing have become “decisive opponents ” of Washington, and the People’s Republic of China “is the most dangerous long-term strategic threat.”

“Our naval forces, deployed around the world, interact daily with Chinese and Russian warships and aircraft,” the report continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pentagon report noted that in the event of war, China and Russia would likely try to be the first to seize the territory of the alleged conflict – before the United States and its allies could respond effectively.

Washington revealed that it plans to modernize its navy with smaller, more maneuverable and even remote-controlled ships, to maintain a strategic advantage, as it puts it.

Russia has stated more than once that there are no aggressive plans against the United States and other Western countries. At the same time, the Russian leadership indicates the growing military activity of Washington and the NATO bloc near the country’s western borders.

Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu pointed out that the actions of NATO are often “overtly anti-Russian,” indicating that the ministry takes all necessary measures to neutralize the threats posed by NATO.

Source: RT, The Guardian