BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The U.S. and NATO do not view the People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria as a foreign terrorist group, the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday, as reported by a CNN correspondent.

Esper said: “We have fundamentally different views, we being the United States and our NATO allies, on whether or not the (Syrian Kurdish) YPG is a foreign terrorist organization, we don’t think they are neither do many or all of our NATO allies, but the Turks do…”

According to Esper, there are concerns that Turkey, who is a member of NATO, is moving away from the organization’s orbit. “My biggest concern with Syria and Turkey is actually Turkey-Russia, the concern is Turkey is moving out of the @NATO orbit…I think our challenge is to figure out how we can get them back closer to the NATO alliance.”

Turkey and most of their NATO allies do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to the YPG and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria. The Turkish regime views these two groups as offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), who fought a long war against the Turkish Armed Forces in the latter part of the 1900s.

However, despite Turkey’s view on the YPG and SDF, the U.S. and its NATO allies continue to support these groups as they have played a major role in the battle against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).

Advertisements
Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  US Army convoy travels along int'l highway despite Syrian-Russian military presence: video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Human Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Human
Guest
Human
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Laugh, MERDolfgan, laugh!
f**k YOU AND YOUR GENOCIDAL BEASTS OUT OF NATO UNDER A RAIN OF BOMBS AND NEIGHBORS REVENGE AND AVENGE!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2019-12-11 22:34