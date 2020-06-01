BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The United States witnessed a night of popular demonstrations, accompanied by riots and confrontations between security forces and protesters, despite the imposition of a curfew in the country’s largest city.

In large cities like New York and Washington D.C., along with ten U.S. states, the authorities have decided to deploy National Guard forces.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on his Twitter account Saturday night: “The California National Guard is being deployed to Los Angeles overnight to support our local response to maintain peace and safety on the streets of our city.

This comes in conjunction with the extension of the curfew in the city from 8:00 P.M. until 5:30 A.M.

California Governor Gavin Newsome declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County and approved a request to send troops to the National Guard.

For its part, the Mayor of San Francisco, London Post, announced the imposition of a curfew in the city at 8:00 P.M., calling on citizens to stay in their homes, and stressed that the National Guard is on the highest degree of preparedness in anticipation of possible riots.

National Guard forces have also been deployed in the largest cities of Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, in addition to Washington, DC.

In general, a curfew was imposed in at least 25 of the country’s largest cities, but this measure did not prevent the renewal of demonstrations last night, and dozens of demonstrators were detained across the country.

The wave of angry demonstrations erupted against the background of the killing of the George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

