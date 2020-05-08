A senior Iraqi cleric has said that American forces do not intend to leave the Middle East region and have to be consequentially expelled forcibly by means of resistance.
“The Americans have to be ousted because they do not intend to leave by themselves. Only resistance can expel them,” Baghdad Friday prayers leader Sayed Yasin al-Mousavi said.
“One who seeks the continuation of US presence in the region, and for no resistance to take place against it, is actually seeking to delay the end of injustice over the world,” he said.
Citing certain Muslim prayers during the holy month of Ramadan, al-Mousavi added that it was necessary to pray for the expulsion of US forces.
The Iraqi parliament voted in January to expel foreign forces led by Washington from the country.
The decision came in response to the US assassination of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, alongside Iran’s top anti-terror Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, in the capital city Baghdad earlier in January.
Source: Press TV
