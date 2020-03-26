BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition forces withdrew from a military base in the Nineveh (Ninawa) Governorate of Iraq on Wednesday, as they continue to consolidate their troops across the country.

According to reports, the U.S.-led Coalition withdrew their troops from the Al-Qayyarah Airbase on Wednesday morning, as their military aircraft were seen transporting their logistical equipment to other installations inside the country.

A source confirmed yesterday, Wednesday, to “Sputnik”, that the American planes started transporting logistical materials for the coalition forces at the base until the completion of the withdrawal process.

The U.S.-led Coalition began withdrawing from a number of bases in Iraq this month after an attack was carried out on the Taji Airbase; this resulted in the death of three military personnel: two Americans and one Brit.

In response, the U.S. launched several strikes in Iraq, killing six and wounding a dozen others, including an airport worker.

Shortly after this incident, the U.S. announced that it would be withdrawing its forces from several small bases in Iraq, moving them to larger installations where they are better protected against attacks like these.

En realidad no se está retirando, mas bien está fortaleciendo sus bases principales con mas hombres.
EE.UU. no le interesa sus ciudadanos ante la pandemia, sigue dando prioridad a sus guerras.

2020-03-27 02:49