BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:15 P.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition forces withdrew from a military base in the Nineveh (Ninawa) Governorate of Iraq on Wednesday, as they continue to consolidate their troops across the country.
According to reports, the U.S.-led Coalition withdrew their troops from the Al-Qayyarah Airbase on Wednesday morning, as their military aircraft were seen transporting their logistical equipment to other installations inside the country.
A source confirmed yesterday, Wednesday, to “Sputnik”, that the American planes started transporting logistical materials for the coalition forces at the base until the completion of the withdrawal process.
The U.S.-led Coalition began withdrawing from a number of bases in Iraq this month after an attack was carried out on the Taji Airbase; this resulted in the death of three military personnel: two Americans and one Brit.
In response, the U.S. launched several strikes in Iraq, killing six and wounding a dozen others, including an airport worker.
Shortly after this incident, the U.S. announced that it would be withdrawing its forces from several small bases in Iraq, moving them to larger installations where they are better protected against attacks like these.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.