BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The U.S.-led Coalition announced their official withdrawal on Saturday from the Al-Habbaniyah Base in Iraq’s Nineveh Governorate.

A statement issued by the Coalition said, “The coalition is leaving the Al-Taqadam Airbase (Habbaniyah) and transporting equipment and buildings with approximately $ 3.5 million to the Iraqi government.”

The statement added, “500 members of the coalition will leave,” stressing that “the Iraqi security forces were and are still able to confront ISIS in the Al-Anbar province.”

On Monday, Iraqi forces received another military site that was partially controlled by the U.S. Coalition forces in the Nineveh Governorate.

On March 26, the coalition mission also returned the site it had controlled at Qayyara Air Force Base, south of Mosul, in northern Iraq, to the ​​Iraqi forces.

Over the last few weeks, the U.S. has withdrawn from five bases in Iraq and moved their forces to larger installations like the Harir Base in Erbil and ‘Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Al-Anbar.

At the same time, the U.S. has also deployed Patriot missiles to the Harir and ‘Ayn Al-Assad bases, as they prepare for an alleged ‘escalation’ with the Iranian-backed groups.

Advertisements