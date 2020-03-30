BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – For the second time in the last five days, the U.S. military has withdrawn from a base in Iraq.
According to a report from northwestern Iraq, the U.S. military has withdrawn from a base in the Nineveh Governorate; this installation was used to fight the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) forces in this region.
The U.S. Coalition said the base was handed over to the Iraqi Security Forces as part of their mission to consolidate their forces inside the country.
Prior to this withdrawal, the U.S. military announced that their troops were leaving the K-1 Base in the Kirkuk Governorate.
The K-1 Base was one of two installations that was targeted by the Iranian forces in response to the assassination of the Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani on January 3rd.
