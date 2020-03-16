BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The U.S. military has reportedly begun withdrawing from several small bases around Iraq, following a series of rocket attacks that targeted their troops at the Taji Base.

According to reports from Al-Anbar, the U.S. military has begun withdrawing from a number of little bases near the border city of Al-Qa’im, which is currently being protected by Hashd Al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units) and Iraqi border guards.

The U.S. military is also withdrawing from bases in the governorates of Nineveh (Mosul area) and Kirkuk (K-1 Airbase).

It appears the U.S. military is now consolidating their forces in Iraq and moving them to large bases like ‘Ayn Al-Assad, which provide better safety for their troops.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak in the region, Iraq has experienced an increase in violence following the rocket attack on the Taji Base last week.

