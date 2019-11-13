BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – The U.S. military withdrawal from the Kobane District of northern Syria will take “another week or so” to complete, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday, as the US military relocates and reduces its forces in Syria.
Esper said that when the partial withdrawal is complete, the U.S. military will still have about 600 troops in Syria, down from about a thousand before Trump ordered the withdrawal last month, according to the Reuters News Agency.
He said the United States was still supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Euphrates region of the country, despite the fact NATO ally Turkey regards the group and its allies from the People’s Protection Units (YPG) as a ‘terrorist’ entity.
“We are still partners of the SDF. We continue to help them,” he said, stressing the role of the troops in helping prevent the emergence of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group.
On Wednesday, dozens of U.S. military vehicles were seen leaving the Sarrin base in the Kobane countryside for the oil rich region of eastern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.